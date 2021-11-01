Hocus Pocus 2 Has Begun Production With Original Cast Members Back To Wreak Witchy Havoc

Talk of a sequel to director Kenny Ortega's original 1993 "Hocus Pocus" have been in the air since 2014, with fan demand and the surprising continued nostalgia (and box office success during COVID-19) for the first film playing a big part in getting the new film greenlit. Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") will return as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively.

Besides the title trio and Jones, other cast members for "Hocus Pocus 2" include Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl," "Molly's Game") as Becca, Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt," "Crown Lake") as Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "The Baker and the Beauty") as Izzy, the three young women living in present-day Salem who bring about the wrath of the three witches. Also along for the spooky fun are Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso," "Game of Thrones"), Tony Hale ("Veep," "Arrested Development"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Here is the official synopsis: