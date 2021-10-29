Werner Herzog Is Getting A Star Wars Action Figure, And He Would Like To See The Baby

Werner Herzog comes alive in plastic form as The Client from "The Mandalorian." The action figure from Hasbro captures that penetrating stare that Herzog has, which manages to see your soul. He will make every single action figure on your shelf cry as he describes the "Star Wars" universe. You can just hear Herzog saying, "Hoth is like a thin layer of ice upon a deep ocean of chaos and darkness." Or maybe he would say something like, "I believe the common denominator of the universe is not harmony, but chaos, hostility and murder." That sounds like quite a villainous line that he actually said in his documentary "Grizzly Man."

The Client action figure from Hasbro comes with the transponder that leads to The Child, as well as the camtono full of Beskar that will be paid to The Mandalorian for recovering the bounty. The camtono itself has a weird history in the "Star Wars" universe, and it's actually a modified ice cream maker that was originally seen in "The Empire Strikes Back." Having it released as an action figure accessory is a nice touch for a figure that's already cool because it's Werner Herzog.

Though The Client action figure was revealed earlier this week, it's not clear when it will be available for pre-order. However, since other recently revealed figures won't arrive until spring 2022, we're betting it will be a little while before you can add it to your collection.