Superhero Bits: Danny DeVito Wrote A Penguin Comic, Zack Snyder Had Plans For Riddler & More

Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder have largely parted ways. The studio is making DC movies without him, and Snyder is making movies for Netflix. Be that as it may, Snyder recently spoke to BroBible and revealed some of the villains he would have used in future DCEU movies had he been able to continue with his plans beyond "Justice League." Responding to a question relating to Penguin in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," the director revealed he was "very much" interested in bringing that villain to life, among others. Snyder added:

"Obviously Catwoman is someone we talked about, and we had a Riddler concept that we talked about. Remember, the Riddler was kind of like the one who figured out the Anti-Life Equation on Earth in the spec scripts."

How they would have come into play or who might have portrayed them is a question for another timeline.