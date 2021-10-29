Superhero Bits: Danny DeVito Wrote A Penguin Comic, Zack Snyder Had Plans For Riddler & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Jenna Dwan is staying in the Arrowverse
-
Danny DeVito previews his "Penguin" comic for DC
-
"Spider-Man: Lotus" fan film gets a trailer
-
We're getting a new "Iron Fist"
-
All that and more!
Lucy Lane Moves from Supergirl to Superman & Lois
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jenna Dewan is sticking around in the ArrowVerse, despite the fact that "Supergirl" is rapidly nearing its end. The publication reveals that Dewan's character Lucy Lane will appear in the upcoming "Superman & Lois" season 2. The actor has been part of "Supergirl," playing Lois Lane's sister, since the first season. While it's not known yet how meaty her role will be, she is being billed as a recurring cast member.
Guardians of the Multiverse Poster
Not to spoil anything for those who haven't finished "What If...?" season 1 just yet but Marvel has released some cool new artwork depicting the Guardians of the Multiverse. This group was introduced in the show and will seemingly have a bigger role to play in the ever-expanding MCU going forward. Particularly in the show's second season. For now, it's just something nice to look at.
Knull Joins Marvel's Contest of Champions
He can resist Degeneration, Bleed, and Poison. Finish the fight with Knull on your side.#MarvelContestofChampions #MCoC #ContestofChampions pic.twitter.com/oh2xvg6dtz— Marvel Contest of Champions (@MarvelChampions) October 28, 2021
Marvel's popular online game "Contest of Champions" has added a new villain to the party in the form of Knull. As seen in the above video, the character is now available in-game and looks to be formidable. Interestingly, he is a relatively recent addition to the Marvel Comics canon, having appeared briefly "Venom" #5 in 2018 before getting the chance to shine in the "King In Black" event. Character co-creator Donny Cates responded to the video on Twitter, simply saying "Holy s***!!" The game is available on Apple and Android mobile devices.
Zack Snyder Reveals Batman Villains He Planned to Use
Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder have largely parted ways. The studio is making DC movies without him, and Snyder is making movies for Netflix. Be that as it may, Snyder recently spoke to BroBible and revealed some of the villains he would have used in future DCEU movies had he been able to continue with his plans beyond "Justice League." Responding to a question relating to Penguin in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," the director revealed he was "very much" interested in bringing that villain to life, among others. Snyder added:
"Obviously Catwoman is someone we talked about, and we had a Riddler concept that we talked about. Remember, the Riddler was kind of like the one who figured out the Anti-Life Equation on Earth in the spec scripts."
How they would have come into play or who might have portrayed them is a question for another timeline.
Danny DeVito Reveals Art for His New Penguin Comic
Thanks to @Danmora_c for this sneak peek at the Penguin story Iâ€™m writing for @DCComics Gotham City Villains Anniversary anthology. @DCBatman @thedcnation pic.twitter.com/qVYydgcywS— Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) October 28, 2021
Speaking of Penguin, Danny DeVito, who played the character in "Batman Returns," is returning to the DC fold to tell a tale involving the villain. DeVito co-wrote a story in the upcoming "Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant" #1, which hits shelves next month. As we can see, the actor revealed some new art from the book in anticipation of its arrivel. The synopsis for the oversized special issue reads as follows:
Gotham City may be protected by the Dark Knight, but this major metropolitan destination is also plagued by some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe! In this oversize anniversary giant, DC Comics proudly presents tales of Batman's deadliest foes written and drawn by some of the biggest, most exciting names in comics! 2021 marks an anniversary year for the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood, and Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 brings these baddies to life in some big ways! Also featuring the anniversary celebration of the Penguin, written by none other than the man who brought Oswald Cobblepot to life in Batman Returns, star of the silver screen Danny DeVito!
"Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant" #1 arrives on November 30.
Spider-Man: Lotus Trailer
Writer/director Gavin J. Konop has revealed a full-length trailer for the upcoming fan film "Spider-Man: Lotus." The narrative is a mash-up of "The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man" as well as the much-acclaimed "Spider-Man: Blue." The film is expected to arrive sometime tin 2022 but be sure to check out the trailer for yourself now, as well as the synopsis below.
Following the tragic death of his former girlfriend – seemingly caused by his own attempt to save her – Peter Parker (Warden Wayne) lingers in his guilt of the past, questioning whether the curse of his alter ego should be buried for good. When he's met by the news that a terminally ill child has requested to meet Spider-Man, Peter contemplates the decision to comfort him in his final days.
Recommended Halloween Reading: Monsters Unleashed
It's officially Halloween weekend. For those who enjoy the intersection of superheroes with spooky stuff, I would like to recommend reading 2017's "Monsters Unleashed." The series is a great deal of fun and suits the vibe of the weekend. It is also readily available, either through Marvel's comic book subscription plan Marvel Unlimited, digital retailers such as Comixology, or physical collected editions. For those who might be interested, the synopsis is below.
With monsters on the prowl and creatures on the loose, it's all hands on deck across the Marvel Universe to deal with the giant-size fallout! But what are these Leviathons that have been unleashed across the Earth? Who controls them? And can even the combined forces of the Avengers, Champions, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men and Inhumans stop them before they trample everything into dust?! Amidst this chaos, a puzzle appears — and Elsa Bloodstone is just the person to pick up the pieces. Will she find the answer — or hasten the apocalypse?! And what does this all have to do with young Kei Kawade? Marvel's mightiest monsters are unleashed in an event so big it redefines the word!
Eternals Forever Spot
I know you might find this hard to believe but Marvel has released another spot for "Eternals," which finally hits theaters next weekend. Though it may be dividing critics, interest is high among moviegoers for director Chloe Zhao's MCU epic. Be sure to check out the spot for yourself above before the movie arrives on November 5.
Marvel Is Bringing Us a New Iron Fist in 2022
Who is the new Iron Fist? The dragon awakes February 2022. pic.twitter.com/sWaic84nul— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 29, 2021
As we teased in yesterday's edition of the column, Marvel is gearing up to make some big changes to Iron Fist. Some previous artwork teased Danny Rand abandoning his superhero persona. Now we know why. As revealed in the above artwork, a new "Iron Fist" title is coming in February 2022, with a new character taking up the mantle. As for who that character is? That's the big mystery waiting to unfold. Writer Alyssa Wong has partnered with artist Michael YG for the book. The publisher explains that the "mantle of Iron Fist passed on to a new hero in a revolutionary transformation of one of Marvel's most fascinating mystical mythologies." Marvel also revealed a logline for the book, which reads as follows:
After giving up his power to save the world earlier this year in IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON, Danny Rand believes he's seen the last of the Iron Fist. But when demons begin to attack cities around the world, a new hero appears, hands blazing with the Chi of Shou-Lao the Undying! Who is this new Iron Fist? And does his power really come from the Dragon of K'un-Lun... Or from something far more sinister?
The five-issue limited series hits shelves in February.