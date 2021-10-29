Star Wars Bits: Hayden Christensen, Ahsoka, Hasbro PulseCon 2021, And More!

In addition to the Indy Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, Blast Points Podcast recently interviewed David W. Collins, sound designer and mixer for Skywalker Sound.

"This week we are thrilled to welcome back sound designer / mixer for Skywalker Sound and friend of the show, David W. Collins! Join us as we get caught up and learn all about what went into creating the world of sounds for 'The Bad Batch,' the bold audio choices of 'Star Wars: Visions' and the fascinating stories behind our favorites, 'Biomes' and 'Galaxy of Sounds!' You'll laugh a little, you'll learn a lot and just like us, you're likely to be fascinated by every word David says!" Listen here.

On Talking Bay 94, Brandon interviews Meredith Salenger!

"Meredith Salenger is an incredible actress, who has brought to life some legendary characters, including voicing Barriss Offee and many more in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars.' Stick around to hear her story about playing the role of George Lucas' daughter (Che Amanwe Papanoida), as well!" Listen here.

On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin go deep on "Star Wars: Visions."

"Charlotte and Caitlin return to discuss 'Star Wars: Visions!' First, they talk about their trip to San Francisco & Napa, detailing their quick trips to 'Star Wars' historical locations. In part one, they discuss visuals — the use of color, animation style, and how they all support each story. In part two, they talk about generational stories. In part three, they dive into a phrase Caitlin is super obsessed with: "breadth of play." What does that mean? Then, Caitlin talks about the concept of Wabi-Sabi and Mono No Aware and how they contribute to the 'Star Wars' Feeling." Listen here.

Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars," queerly. In their latest episode of "Pink Milk After Dark," they talk all about the music of the saga!

"We sit with John Hoey from Star Wars News Net and The Resistance Broadcast to talk all things 'Star Wars!' Bryan and John start the convo with some serious speculation on the recent announcement of Anakin appearing in the Ahsoka show!" Listen here.

Around the Galaxy is a one-hour "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. In the latest episode, Pete speaks with former child actor Devon Michael!

"Devon Michael is a former child actor turned sci-fi author best known to 'Star Wars' fans as one of the three finalists seen in the behind the scenes documentary 'The Beginning: The Making of Episode I.' Devon has recently been featured in a 15 minute New York Times documentary called 'Almost Famous, The Unchosen One' and in this Around the Galaxy episode, takes us even deeper into the experience before, during and after the famous audition." Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Their latest episode delves into Gerry and Scotty's reaction to Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune.' Listen here.

Additionally, On November 6, beginning at 9 a.m. ET, Pete Fletzer and Scotty Jayro will host PODATHON 2, a day-long livestream of content creators from around the "Star Wars" community to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. If you are interested in donating money or an item for auction/giveaways, please contact ThePodAThon@gmail.com. You can also donate directly to the event's Make-A-Wish page.

Podcast of the Whills treats "Star Wars" like a sacred text. In the latest episode, host Nick Mielke is joined by voice actor and 'Star Wars' ambassador Marc Thompson to wrap up 'The Empire Strikes Back' series of Canon Studies with a focus on the topic of defeat. Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of StarWarsNewsNet.com. Check out their latest episode, in which they speculate about Hayden Christensen's role in the upcoming "Ahsoka" series for Disney+.

"Hayden Christensen is not only coming back for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' but he is reportedly returning as Anakin for the 'Ahsoka' series too! We give our thoughts, takes, and speculate on his role in the upcoming limited series. We also discuss other news, like Sasha Banks claiming she is not in 'The Mandalorian' season 3, the legacy of Boba Fett, and the next Thrawn story." Listen here.

On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss the "Star Wars: Visions" shorts "The Elder," "Lop & Ochō," and "Akakiri."

"In this episode, Rachael and Kirsty begin with a quick and mostly non-spoilery review of Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' (aka the other big space movie). We both share our initial impressions, and our hopes for the much hoped for sequel. We then move on to our final discussion (for now!) on 'Star Wars: Visions', delving into the last three episodes: 'The Elder,' 'Lop & Ochō,' and 'Akakiri.' We really enjoyed the show, particularly these episodes, and are really hoping for more 'Star Wars' stories that are similarly inspired. We also bring things back around to a curiously similar project, 'The Animatrix,' touching on points of difference and similarity between the two projects." Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, listen here.

On Steele Wars, host and comedian Steele Saunders offers up top-shelf 'Star Wars' discussion with plenty of laughs.