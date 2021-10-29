John Krasinski's Thanksgiving Fantasy Comedy Adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge

John Krasinski has become a bit of a renaissance man throughout his career, making great strides as both the director of critically acclaimed films like "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place 2" and of course, as Jim from "The Office." What many forget, however, is that Krasinski also has two comedies under his directorial belt, the David Foster Wallce inspired "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men" and the comedy-drama "The Hollars." His next venture is a highly-anticipated fantasy comedy film for Paramount, due out around Thanksgiving 2023. The currently unnamed film has kept a tight lid on plot details, but the casting announcements keep getting better and better.

In addition to writing and directing the film, Krasinski will co-star alongside funnyman Ryan Reynolds ("Free Guy," "Deadpool," "Just Friends"), and today's announcement includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag, "Crashing," "Killing Eve") and Fiona Shaw ("True Blood," "Killing Eve," "Harry Potter" franchise). The film is set to focus on an original idea of Krasinski's about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination and is scheduled to begin shooting in summer 2022. There's been no news on how Reynolds, Waller-Bridge, Shaw, or Krasinski will play into the world of the film, but knowing it's a fantasy and deals with imagination sounds like all involved will have a whole new world to play in.