Bill Murray Goes Full French Dispatch, Reads Wolcott Gibbs' Rules For New Yorker Editors

If you want to receive tips from a New Yorker editor and watch Bill Murray drink himself to sleep while promoting "The French Dispatch," then this is your lucky day. In the new movie from director Wes Anderson, Murray portrays Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of the eponymous "French Dispatch" magazine. His character is based on Harold Ross, co-founder of The New Yorker, while Owen Wilson's character, Herbsaint Sazerac, is based on Joseph Mitchell, a writer for that same magazine.

Sure, Murray could be going Marvel, appearing in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." But sorry, Charlie: we all know his real passion isn't that, or even ghost-busting like he did when he was young and full of pepper (or, uh, sedatives, which his "Ghostbusters" character, Peter Venkman, happens to bring along with him on his dates for some reason).

No, kids, Murray's real passion is working with Wes Anderson, whose fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé does rather sound like a sedative or a place where you might drink yourself to sleep. Murray has appeared in all nine of Anderson's films since "Rushmore." The only Anderson film that doesn't feature Murray is his indie first feature, "Bottle Rocket."

Anderson, as it turns out, is a New Yorker fan, which is why Murray is promoting "The French Dispatch" this way, by reading old editing rules, written decades ago.