Antlers Director Scott Cooper Would Love To Make A Romantic Comedy Starring Christian Bale [Exclusive]

You might be under the belief that Christian Bale has never and will never appear in a romantic comedy, probably since that's pretty much exactly what he came out and said a few years back when he basically said "American Psycho" is the closest he'll ever get to one. The Oscar-winning actor saying "I was asked to do a romantic comedy recently and I thought they'd lost their minds" sounds as definitive as it gets, although we beg to differ considering that incredible ABC Family promo for "Batman Begins" that aired some time ago. But that doesn't mean filmmaker Scott Cooper, the director of the upcoming horror film "Antlers" and who previously worked with Bale on 2017's "Hostiles," isn't game to make one with Bale anyway.

As part of a larger interview with /Film's Jack Giroux, Cooper admitted that though this is his first formal entry into the horror genre, "Antlers" merely emphasizes what he's naturally gravitated towards for his whole career. "Hostiles" was billed as a revisionist Western, with Cooper telling /Film that:

"Christian Bale and I did discuss 'Hostiles' as a horror film because of the inhumane treatment towards Native Americans, the horrors of Rosamund Pike, losing her entire family and the difficulties of living in the American west. This is all to say ... that I need to try my hand at humor."

Not that anyone asked me, but what better way to reset than with a romantic comedy? Luckily, Cooper was posed this very same question and responded:

"Christian Bale and Scott Cooper's rom-com. We have discussed it."

Breaking news, folks! Remember where you heard it first.