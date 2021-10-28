Antlers Director Scott Cooper Keeps On Making Different Kinds Monster Movies [Interview]

Writing for actors like Christian Bale, he's someone was such a large toolbox of skills. Specifically, how do you write for him then?

Christian has become my closest pal. We spend a lot of time together offsets whether I'm making another film or he is, our families traveled together. I confide in him. He's truly like a real brother to me. I see a version of Christian that many people don't see, and I write for that version. Someone who's incredibly compassionate and intelligent, but who feels deeply, who loves his family, who loves his adopted country flaws and all. Quite frankly, Christian is one of the people who, like Jeff Bridges, has this real ability to find the best in everybody. I think that's an incredibly admirable trait.

He works often with me or David O.Russell, Adam McKay, and a few other directors. We all get something very different from Christian, but I try to write from a very internal place tapping into all of the things that I know make him the incredible man that he is and somebody with a very rich, rich interior life. I have to say, Christian reads all my scripts whether he's in them or not and sees my early cuts. I thanked him for "Antlers." He makes me a better filmmaker.

A very funny guy, too.

Incredibly funny. People don't know that. He is incredibly funny.

Have you and Christian Bale seriously discussed making a comedy together?

Yeah, we have discussed it. And quite frankly, some of my friends who were very, very well-known comic actors are much more intense in real life and Christian's very playful but intense on screen when he needs to be. With Christian, my hope is that we get to make far more movies than just the three that we're making, because he has so much range and we both have such similar sensibilities and comedy is something that we love. So, who knows, Jack? It may happen.

After "Out of the Furnace," you told your biggest story with "Black Mass." There were so many characters, years, and stories to cover. How'd you try to distill it down to the essentials?

In retrospect, when I was making "Black Mass," a limited series just started to become in vogue. That's a story that's probably best told over limited series of six or eight hour timeframe, because the story is so rich and covers so much territory and ground. Trying to tell that story in two hours was incredibly difficult, but I was thrilled that I was able to tap into a version of Johnny Depp that I thought was terrifying, that I thought was also very human, but also it was a little bit like a cobra, someone who can be very, very still, and you have no idea when he's going to strike. You don't hear it. And then, he just strikes.

Watching a lot of the footage of FBI footage that I was supplied of Whitey Bulger, I mean, Johnny captured him perfectly. So many people were still around who knew Whitey as we were shooting in Boston, and they couldn't believe how closely he really captured who Whitey really was, as well as Joel Edgerton and the moral complexity of his character. Shooting in Boston in many of the locations in which those murders events took place infused the production and an authenticity that I could have only dreamt up.

"Hostiles" was another ambitious film. It's only been a few years, but how do you look back at it?

Well, it was really pleasurable because I think what you see is the film that Christian and I set out to make, whether you call a revisionist Western or a horror film, I'm just trying to look at a man who is conditioned to think one way, then over the course of a journey, you see him start to soften and understand the true horrors of what it means to be an American. That was incredibly difficult film to make, but I'll never forget that the first time that I screened that for an audience was in a Telluride at the film festival and the audience responded in ways I could have only dreamed of.

I was walking to the stage, for a question and answer session, the first person to greet me whom I'd never met, he was the documentarian, the great filmmaker, Ken Burns. With tears in his eyes, he hugged me and he said, "You did in two hours what I tried to do in 20 with my story of Vietnam. Scott, I think it's one of the best films in the last 25 years." We've become friends since then and other directors that I admire love it. People eventually find their ways to these films. I think that's the great thing about streaming services or certainly cinemas. Eventually, people will find your film, and over the course of many viewings, hopefully, the film becomes richer and deeper.

"Antlers" hits theaters on October 29, 2021.