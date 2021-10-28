Doctor Who: Flux Will Feature A 'Massive Arc' For The Doctor, Jodie Whittaker Teases

"Doctor Who" is constantly changing. This is no big surprise for fans of the show: constant change is the nature of a show designed to cycle out of its main cast every few season. Yet somehow, there's always room left for even more experimentation.

For its 13th season, "Doctor Who" is veering away from the typical monster-of-the-week style storytelling in favor of a six-episode serialized arc. That's right — a single story told across an entire season. Fit with its own title ("Doctor Who: Flux"), this season already stands apart from others, dragging your favorite Time Lord into uncharted territory. The series may be approaching its 60th anniversary, but getting older doesn't change the fact that "Doctor Who" always has something new up its sleeve.

Jodie Whittaker, the Doctor herself, already has plenty to say on the matter. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Whittaker called the upcoming season "bigger" and "more ambitious" than ever before:

"There have always been arcs across the series in 'Doctor Who,' particularly where the Doctor is concerned. But this time it's bigger, more ambitious. It's a massive arc, and what has been interesting is realising that at the end of part three, you're only halfway there. So it's about having that kind of stamina, and not playing all your narrative cards at once."

Thanks to the latest trailer, we've already gotten a brief glimpse at the chaos promised in "Flux." With Yaz (Mandip Gill) by her side, the Doctor is facing her greatest threat yet: the mysterious Flux is the big bad of the season, but that's just the start of what's coming. We'll also get to see plenty of terrifyingly familiar faces — Weeping Angels, Sontarans, and Cybermen, to name a few. You know what might help them face off against so many threats? A new companion! Good thing Team Tardis has a new member incoming. And more great news? You get to meet him, in a new clip down below!