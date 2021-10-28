Doctor Who: Flux Will Feature A 'Massive Arc' For The Doctor, Jodie Whittaker Teases
"Doctor Who" is constantly changing. This is no big surprise for fans of the show: constant change is the nature of a show designed to cycle out of its main cast every few season. Yet somehow, there's always room left for even more experimentation.
For its 13th season, "Doctor Who" is veering away from the typical monster-of-the-week style storytelling in favor of a six-episode serialized arc. That's right — a single story told across an entire season. Fit with its own title ("Doctor Who: Flux"), this season already stands apart from others, dragging your favorite Time Lord into uncharted territory. The series may be approaching its 60th anniversary, but getting older doesn't change the fact that "Doctor Who" always has something new up its sleeve.
Jodie Whittaker, the Doctor herself, already has plenty to say on the matter. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Whittaker called the upcoming season "bigger" and "more ambitious" than ever before:
"There have always been arcs across the series in 'Doctor Who,' particularly where the Doctor is concerned. But this time it's bigger, more ambitious. It's a massive arc, and what has been interesting is realising that at the end of part three, you're only halfway there. So it's about having that kind of stamina, and not playing all your narrative cards at once."
Thanks to the latest trailer, we've already gotten a brief glimpse at the chaos promised in "Flux." With Yaz (Mandip Gill) by her side, the Doctor is facing her greatest threat yet: the mysterious Flux is the big bad of the season, but that's just the start of what's coming. We'll also get to see plenty of terrifyingly familiar faces — Weeping Angels, Sontarans, and Cybermen, to name a few. You know what might help them face off against so many threats? A new companion! Good thing Team Tardis has a new member incoming. And more great news? You get to meet him, in a new clip down below!
First Look at Doctor Who: Flux
In this new clip, Dan Lewis (John Bishop) gladly greets trick or treaters but doesn't take so kindly to grown men knocking on his door for candy. That's pretty much all we know so far, but honestly, seems like more than enough — this Dan fella seems like a smart guy. He does seem pretty perturbed by an adult man trick-or-treating though, which is fair, but if he's going to board the TARDIS then his tolerance for weirdness better expand fast.
Dan is played by stand-up comedian John Bishop, who previously described his character as "an everyday working man, a little bit down on his luck, a bit unlucky in love." Sounds super lovable to me! Dan will make a great addition to the squad, and definitely shakeup the dynamic as a time-travel newbie. Especially since he'll be joining Yaz, who's on the verge of becoming the longest-running "Doctor Who" companion.
Below is BBC's official description of "Doctor Who: Flux."
She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as recurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries...
"Doctor Who: Flux" premieres October 31, 2021 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on BBC America in the U.S. "Doctor Who" seasons 1-12 are available to stream on HBO Max now.