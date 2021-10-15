Doctor Who: Flux Trailer: Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord Run Reaches Its End

Today, the BBC gave Whovians all over the gift of the trailer for the final full series featuring Jodie Whittaker's run as the thirteenth Doctor, the six-chapter event, "Doctor Who: Flux." It looks like the members of Team TARDIS, the Doctor (Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) are setting off for a final series of epic proportions, facing off with their greatest threat yet, the Flux, the big bad boss of the series. But not before bringing some of the greatest threats and arch enemies of the Doctor back into the fold to battle along the way.

This series looks to be a who's who (see what I did there?) of the Doctor's greatest foes. The Ood are back, the Weeping Angels are ready and willing to haunt your existence, and Cybermen look ultra-powered and ultra-angry. The trailer also gives us our first look at the redesign of the Sontarans, and enough chaotic energy to look like a live-action version of a "Doctor Who" comic book. Check out the trailer below and see if you can catch all of the creatures we can expect to see in the next series.