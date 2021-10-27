The Wicked Movie Has Been Hit With Another Production Delay

Well, folks, it seems like we're going to be looking toward the western sky for a lot longer as Universal's film adaptation of the smash-hit Broadway musical "Wicked" has been held up by yet another production delay. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Wicked" was originally scheduled to begin filming in March of 2022 in Atlanta, but the start of production has been pushed a few months to June, and the shooting location has shifted across the pond to the U.K.

Everyone deserves the chance to fly, indeed, but sometimes things take a little longer than expected. Production delays understandably make audiences nervous or make many assume that trouble is afoot, but it seems like this delay is necessary in order to get production efficiencies where they need to be. For anyone who hasn't seen "Wicked," it's a massive show filled with larger-than-life spectacle and, of course, flying. As "Wicked" is going to be the first production to shoot on the recently-built Universal stages at Sky Studios in Elstree, England, ensuring the safety of the production is paramount.

Interestingly enough, as THR pointed out, "Wicked" does not have an official green light and is technically "in development." However, producers Marc Platt (who has produced just about everything you love) and David Stone ("The Boys in the Band," "Little Woods") as well as director Jon M. Chu ("In the Heights," "Crazy Rich Asians") have been given permission to proceed.