How Comedy And Horror Are One And The Same, According To Bill Hader

"The Addams Family 2" star Bill Hader knows a thing or two about comedy and horror. He's a beloved film and sketch comic, with credits ranging from "Saturday Night Live" to some of the biggest mainstream comedies in movie history. More recently he has branched out into the horror genre as well, with "It Chapter Two" now under his belt.

In /Film's interview with Hader, writer Danielle Ryan made the connection between the "Barry" star's comedic and horror work, asking if he felt there was a "sinew between those two genres." His response was pretty luminary:

"Yeah, there is. I think you're both trying to get a big reaction out of the audience. So much of horror and comedy is also about pacing and timing and how you play it, how you lay the story out, surprise. So much of it is about surprise. The really good ones, too, they're very structured and loose at the same time. It's a weird combination where you have to be kind of intuitive, but then also have deep precision. Whereas like with a drama or something like that, you're just playing the emotions of those scenes, and it doesn't have to end. It has a rhythm, but it's just different. "But I mean, the biggest thing I think about in comedy and horror is at least for me, you're thinking of the audience. You're trying to elicit something out of the audience, a scream or a laugh or both."

"The Addams Family 2" is in theatres now, and it's definitely great to see Hader step back into a spookier role than his usual straight comedy fare.