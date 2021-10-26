The Addams Family 2 Star Bill Hader Wants You To Watch More Classic Horror [Interview]

Before you got involved with this project, were you a big "Addams Family" fan?

Yeah, I mean, I remember watching it on, I think Nick at Nite was when I was on. And then I was really in the perfect age for the Barry Sonnenfeld movies in the '90s. And so, when the first movie came out, I watched it and thought it was great, so I thought it was exciting to be asked to come back and to be a part of the second one.

If you could play an Addams Family member in a live-action version, who would you want to play?

Oh, man, I guess Fester. I mean, he's just so positive.

That's awesome. If the Addams family were real, would you want to be a part of the creepy kooky family?

I don't think I would want to be a part of it, but I would like to be able to go and hang out and visit and barbecue and stuff.

Cyrus is kind of a fun, mad scientist kind of character. Did you draw from any characters in film or TV to sort of put him together?

No. He's kind of a archetype that you see in a lot of those kind of sci-fi kind of old horror movies or something. And so, it was nice to be able to play that guy.

Just kind of go camp.

Yeah. Well, you get to be able to be arch in a way that you don't get to be in live-action very much. And Conrad, the director who I'd worked with before, it was kind of a thing we didn't have to really talk about too much. He's mad scientist. I was like, "Got it."