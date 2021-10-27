A Quiet Place Video Game Will Tell A New Story Set In The Film's Universe

Stay silent, stay safe. A new video game based on John Krasinski's sound-centric horror film "A Quiet Place" and its sequel is currently being developed, shooting for a 2022 release. Helmed by Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME, the game promises a fresh perspective "in the 'A Quiet Place' Universe" (the QPU, if we follow Marvel Universe acronym precedent). As such, the game is unlikely to stick with the soft-footed survival of the Abbott family that moviegoers fell in love with in 2018, but it sounds like fresh terrors await. There is a new website up for the game, but all it provides is a title, a logline, a 2022 release date, and entreaties to follow all pertinent social media accounts. Publisher Saber Interactive provides the hype:

This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous.

Montreal-based developer iLLOGIKA has handled the massively popular game "Cuphead" and mobile versions of "Lara Croft" and "Deus Ex." Hervé Sliwa, Creative Director at iLLOGIKA, has nothing but confidence in the gaming outfit, according to a press statement.