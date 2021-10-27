Edgar Wright Has A James Bond Pitch, Says We Need 'Milk Chocolate' After Daniel Craig

Here is Wright's quote about what kind of Bond he fancies should be next in rotation:

"I think Daniel Craig has so made an indelible stamp on that franchise that I think you have to go in a slightly different direction. Because I don't think there's anything to be gained by continuing in the same vein, and I would certainly think that it would be interesting to try and – I mean, I do have a take, which ever they ask me, I'll definitely pitch it to them. [Laughs] So I'm not going to say it on the podcast. But I do think that, when I sometimes see some of the names being bandied around, I can't quite see it, in terms of to me they feel like Daniel Craig 2... My theory is that the Bonds have got to be like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and I think you've got to alternate."

It's interesting that Wright chooses not to disclose his pitch for the 007 franchise. Is it possible he harbors a secret desire to make a bond film? Other major auteurs like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, and Christopher Nolan have all vocally expressed interest in making a Bond movie at some point, but instead made their own twists on the idea with Indiana Jones, "Kill Bill," and whatever "Tenet" was.

Wright has famously had his own brushes with making a similar-style action blockbuster, having walked away from Marvel's "Ant-Man." He also turned down a shot at directing 2011's "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" for his friend J.J. Abrams. How would the filmmaker — who clearly relishes having an intense amount of creative control over his projects — function under EON Productions, who justifiably feel like they have the Bond formula down pat at this point? We shall see if that ever comes to pass, but it's far more likely the next Bond director will be more of a journeyman than Wright.