Primo: New Series From Parks And Rec And The Good Place Creator Coming To IMDB TV

So what is this mystery TV show, you ask? It's called "Primo" and it's based on Serrano's childhood in San Antonio, Texas (hence the Spurs reference). It sounds like the show will include a few of the classic coming-of-age struggles, plus the joy that was growing up in a household with a single mother and five (count 'em) uncles. Serrano will be writing and executive producing the show, while Schur, who is at this point a TV comedy legend, will also serve as executive producer via his production company Fremulon.

Luckily, it seems like Schur is just as excited as Serrano and his response to Variety was equally as sweet:

"When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship ... I'm thrilled to have achieved my goal. And I'm doubly thrilled to work with him and IMDb TV on this hilarious and heartwarming show."

We don't have any news on when the show is expected to hit IMDbTV and we can't tell you what the cast is going to look like, we're confident that two incredibly talented people like Serrano and Schur can make some magic happen. Even if it has to happen on a streaming service that will be impossible to explain to your parents.