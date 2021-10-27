Where To Watch Two Of Bill Hader's Favorite Horror Movies This Halloween

"Doctor X" is a 1932 American horror movie based on the play titled "The Terror," by Howard W. Comstock and Allen C. Miller. It was jointly produced by First National and Warner Bros., who also produced "Mystery of the Wax Museum" in 1933. Both films were some of the last made with the early two-color Technicolor process. Separate black-and-white prints were created as well, mostly for foreign and smaller markets.

Here's the official synopsis for "Doctor X," which is streaming now on Criterion:

Cannibals, strange research experiments, a serial killer who only strikes when the moon is full . . . Something strange is afoot at the cliffside laboratory of the mysterious Dr. Xavier (Lionel Atwill), suspected by police of harboring the murderer—or of committing the grisly crimes himself. When an intrepid reporter (Lee Tracy) sneaks onto the grounds of the laboratory in search of a scoop, he stumbles into Xavier's plan to catch the seemingly supernatural killer—using his own daughter (Fay Wray) as bait. Expressionistic art direction and hallucinatory two-strip Technicolor cinematography enhance the dreamlike mood of this pre-Code chiller from classic Hollywood's consummate craftsman Michael Curtiz.

In "The Mystery of the Wax Museum," a deranged sculptor starts turning human victims into wax statues. Atwill stars as Ivan Igor, the disfigured sculptor whose creations are just a little too real. While the beautifully restored color version of "Doctor X" is on Criterion, only the black and white version of "Mystery of the Wax Museum" is available for streaming. You can find it on both HBO Max and the Turner Classic Movies website.