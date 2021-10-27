The Morning Watch: Animators React To Fantasia, Halloween Kills Honest Trailer & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see how the gang from Corridor Crew reacts to the best sequence from "Fantasia," and a few other pieces of animation. Plus, see how the Honest Trailer for "Halloween Kills" tears apart the latest sequel in the franchise. And finally, listen as "Dune" star Rebecca Ferguson breaks down some of the more recent roles in her career, including the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and "The Greatest Showman."