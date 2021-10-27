The Morning Watch: Animators React To Fantasia, Halloween Kills Honest Trailer & More
In this edition, see how the gang from Corridor Crew reacts to the best sequence from "Fantasia," and a few other pieces of animation. Plus, see how the Honest Trailer for "Halloween Kills" tears apart the latest sequel in the franchise. And finally, listen as "Dune" star Rebecca Ferguson breaks down some of the more recent roles in her career, including the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and "The Greatest Showman."
Animators React to The Simpsons and More
First up, Corridor Crew is joined by veteran animator and director Eric Koenig, who has worked on "The Simpsons" for over 14 years, to take a look at animated segments from over the years. They start with Disney's "The Skeleton Dance" from all the way back in 1929, check out the "Night on Bald Mountain/Ave Maria" segment from "Fantasia," and spend some time with "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad." Other pieces include "The Tell-Tale Heart," "Watership Down," Tim Burton's stop-motion short "Vincent," and a little bit of "The Simpsons."
Halloween Kills Honest Trailer
Next, since "Halloween Kills" is available on Peacock, Screen Junkies didn't waste any time tackling the franchise sequel with a new Honest Trailer. Though it doesn't hit quite as hard on some of the more silly elements of the sequel, it does hone in on the endless reminders of the events of the original "Halloween" and the surprising amount of shoving and slamming that Michael Myers does when he's not stabbing with whatever he has handy.
Rebecca Ferguson Career Breakdown
Finally, "Dune" star Rebecca Ferguson sat down with Vanity Fair to take a look back at her career, which has grown rather quickly since her appearance in "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation." Listen as she reflects on "The Girl on the Train," "Florence Foster Jenkins," "The Greatest Showman," "Doctor Sleep," and both of the "Mission: Impossible" sequels she's appeared in so far. Plus, there's some talk about "Dune" at the very end.