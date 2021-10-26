Mondo's Creature From The Black Lagoon Figure Is Up To The Gills In Creepy [Exclusive]

The switch-out heads in particular are great, as they show off Milicent Patrick's exquisite make-up designs from the film, which later inspired Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water." It's particularly cool that they included the alternate head with the goggle eyes worn by stuntman Ricou Browning for the underwater sequences.

Incidentally, if you want a great read check out author Mallory O'Meara's "The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick" for some great info about the controversy behind this design.