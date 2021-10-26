Cowboy Bebop Trailer: John Cho Leads The Stylish Netflix Anime Adaptation

Rejoice! Shinichiro Watanabe's acclaimed anime series "Cowboy Bebop" is getting a live-action adaptation, and Netflix has just dropped the trailer. The noir space western series stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel. Along with Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, the trio of bounty hunters are what Netflix describes as "long on style and perpetually short on cash."

The show explores the crew's interstellar exploits over 10 episodes and is expected to air its first episode on the streaming service November 19. It's developed by showrunner André Nemec and written by Christopher Yost. Nemec and Jeff Pinkner are series creators, having previously collaborated on the series "Alias," and the show will be directed by Alex Garcia Lopez ("Daredevil," "The Witcher") and Michael Katleman ("The Last Ship"). As a bonus, original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is onboard as a consultant, and original composer Yoko Kanno (who also composed for "Wolf's Rain") returns to bring some space jazz to the adaptation, as well.

Fans can join in the countdown through a trailer livestream event, available to viewers here.