Secret Cinema Announces Ghostbusters: The Gates Of Gozer As A Live Virtual Event

Charge up your proton packs! Time to bust some ghosts! 👻 #SecretCinema presents #Ghostbusters : The Gates of Gozer A Live Virtual Experience Nov 2021 | Aged 12+ The jaw-dropping detail of any Secret Cinema show brought online and to a whole other level! https://t.co/jH32HvBPq4 pic.twitter.com/DZSVF07CVl

Here's the official description for the Secret Cinema live virtual event, "Ghostbusters: The Gates of Gozer" from the official website:

"Travel back to the '80s and experience never-before-seen storylines based on the original film in this live virtual adventure. Get ready for the jaw-dropping detail of any Secret Cinema event, brought to you online and to a whole other level! Team up with the Ghostbusters to investigate paranormal activity, explore the infamous 550 Central Park West and uncover spine-chilling secrets from other dimensions. The world needs saving and you're the one for the job! Immersive theatre. 3D binaural sound. Real ghostbusting."

Part of the Secret Cinema experience is access to an exclusive site that helps you prepare for the upcoming event with details that only the attendees are privy to in order to enhance the immersive nature of the event itself. In this case, those who purchase a ticket will gain access to The Paranormal Institute, a "high quality, high demand virtual Ghostbusters education program, which includes details on:

Identifying different kinds of ghosts and how to trap them

Field training on how to safely communicate with apparitions

Direct contact with New York's most troublesome ghosts

Practical training on how to identify possessed friends

How to safely blast proton beams to contain manifestations

Exclusive field trip to 550 Central Park West (aka Spook Central)

As for the experience itself, you'll have your own character backstory and costume suggestion, and you'll partake in a live theatrical performance featuring interactions with characters you know and love. There will be a variety of digital locations and never-before-experienced storylines in the "Ghostbusters" universe, each with motion-triggered special effects and filters, puzzles, games, and plenty of ghostbusting.

So how will this event unfold if it's a virtual live experience?