Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Batgirl, Rust, And Dune Spoiler Discussion

On the October 25, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista, to talk about the latest film and TV news, including updates on the Rust shooting, a Star Wars horror movie, Batgirl and a spoiler discussion for Denis Villeneuve's Dune.

Opening Banter:

In the News:

Ben: The Batgirl movie has landed Brendan Fraser to play its villain

In The Spoiler Room: Denis Villeneuve's Dune

Chris on why Lynch's movie is more enjoyable – David Lynch's Dune Is Better Than Its Reputation Suggests

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

