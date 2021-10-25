It's National Chucky Day, All Hail National Chucky Day

Today, October 25, 2021 has been declared "National Chucky Day." Why? Who cares?! Any day is a good enough day to celebrate everyone's favorite serial killer possessed child's toy and the franchise he inhabits. To honor this oh-so-holy horror holiday, SyFy is delivering an all-day "Child's Play" marathon, leading up to the re-release of the first two episodes of the new "Chucky" television series.

For over three decades, Don Mancini has been at the helm of the "Child's Play" franchise, having written seven movies and serving as the series creator for the "Chucky" series. There's also a non-canonical remake of "Child's Play" from 2019, but that installment exists in its own vacuum and not as a part of the world Mancini built. Since the inception of the first "Child's Play" in 1988, Chucky the Good Guy doll has become a beloved slasher icon alongside characters like Michael Myers of "Halloween," Freddy Krueger of "A Nightmare on Elmstreet," Pinhead of "Hellraiser" fame, Leatherface of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and Jason Voorhees of the "Friday the 13th" series. As a character, Chucky is beloved for being not only a child's worst nightmare, but for being consistently one of the funniest wise-cracking killers in all of horror history.

Cast members of the "Chucky" series are taking the day to celebrate alongside the SyFy marathon.