Chucky Trailer: The Child's Play TV Series Wants To Play

There's a lot of really interesting stuff to talk about in this trailer, but first and foremost, we need to pay our respects to horror national treasure, Jennifer Tilly. Tilly has been very vocal on social media about her excitement regarding the show, but seeing her back in the "Chucky" universe has cleared my skin, calmed my anxiety, and raised my credit score.

As for the trailer's other offerings, let's dive in and get our hands bloody.

We first see Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur), who we know from the previous clip is our main protagonist in the new series. Jake comes across a Good Guy doll at a yard sale with the seller having no recollection as to where the doll came from. Typical Chucky, just showing up unannounced like that. Jake buys the doll and seems to treat him like an emotional support companion.

Before anyone out there scoffs and says "that's weird and not a thing that happens," please know there's a famous TikTokker with an emotional support Bratz Doll. Understandably, everyone in Jake's life is a little weirded out by this new doll, because possessed or not, Good Guy dolls are f*cking creepy looking.