The First Chucky Clip Features A Dissection Gone Terribly Wrong

SyFy has labeled the video as "Chucky's Unexpected First Kill," so it's safe to assume that this clip is the start of what will assuredly be a bloody reign of carnage from the Chucky doll. Now that Chucky's first owner, Andy Barclay, is all grown-up and struggling to overcome his years of trauma at the hands of the doll, Chucky seems to have attached himself to Zackary Arthur's character, Jake Webber. Mancini, who is openly gay and frequently explores queer themes in his work, previously reported that the protagonist, Jake, is a bullied loner struggling with his sexual identity, leaving him vulnerable to Chucky's manipulation.

We see Jake having misgivings about dissecting a frog, showing that he's a compassionate and empathetic human. He also notes uneasiness with blood, because, for whatever reason, this school is having teenagers dissect live frogs. Then again, the trailer also shows the teacher telling another student picking on Jake to "mind [their] f*cking business," so this is already a bit more intense of a learning environment than what most people are probably used to. After cutting into the frog, Jake shows physical discomfort at the sight of blood only to turn around and find the frog absolutely brutalized, a scalpel sticking straight up out of its still-beating heart.

Did Chucky do it? I mean, obviously, yes, but it's only a matter of time before Jake figures out just what his new friend is truly capable of.

"Chucky" premieres on October 12, 2021, at 10 pm. After that, the show airs weekly on SyFy and the USA Network.