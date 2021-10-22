No Time To Die Becomes The Second Biggest Hollywood Movie Of 2021

"No Time to Die" has crossed a major milestone at the box office as the latest "James Bond" flick heads into its third weekend in theaters domestically. The fifth and final entry in the franchise starring Daniel Craig's 007 is now officially the second biggest American movie of the year, behind only Universal's monster hit "F9," the latest entry in the "Fast & Furious" saga, which earned $716.5 million during its theatrical run earlier this year.

As reported by Deadline, director Cary Joji Fukunaga's "Spectre" sequel has taken in $474 million worldwide to date. That includes $368 million from international markets, where the movie has been doing gangbusters business since late September. This is very good news for MGM and EON Productions, but there is still much to be determined in terms of the film's ultimate fate. To be more specific, it has to earn somewhere in the $800 million ballpark just to break even.

This is because the budget ballooned to a reported $250 million, which doesn't even account for the expensive marketing campaign. Brutal. Setting that aside for a moment, this puts "No Time to Die" above the likes of other Hollywood movies from 2021 such as "Godzilla vs. Kong" ($467.8 million), "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($415.3 million), and "Black Widow" ($379.5) million. It should easily cross the $500 million mark over the weekend. It is important to note that three Chinese movies have ruled the box office this year, with "Detective Chinatown 3" ($686.2 million), "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ($769 million), and "Hi, Mom" ($822 million) absolutely dominating the competition.