House Of The Dragon Won't Reinvent Game Of Thrones, But It Will Be Its Own Thing

You know the only reaction that was more of a sure bet than HBO immediately wanting to keep the "Game of Thrones" hype machine alive with a prequel/spin-off series? That would have to be the intense scrutiny and pressure that comes with attempting to live up to what was unquestionably a pop culture juggernaut — one that will be immensely difficult, if not impossible, to replicate a second time around. Despite what you may have thought of the final season, "Game of Thrones" was the beneficiary of several colliding forces at once. Post-"The Lord of the Rings," fantasy fans and mainstream viewers alike were primed and ready for a darker, more deconstructionist take on the genre. Despite enjoying consistently high ratings and social media attention right up to the end, it's up for debate whether that initial mission statement ended up kneecapping the series at its most crucial juncture.

Either way, "House of the Dragons" is going to have an uphill battle in righting the perceived "wrongs" of the original series, all while still defining itself apart from the lengthy shadow cast by "Game of Thrones." For fans looking for reasons to get excited about the potential for another adventure set within the world of Westeros, the showrunner of the new show is already anticipating and getting out in front of these potential difficulties.