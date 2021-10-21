Eternals Star Brian Tyree Henry Says The Film Put 'Power' Back In Him Again

At a press conference for "Eternals," Henry explained that the state of the world had him feeling pretty low, but the idea of playing an Eternal being who was also a Black man helped resurrect his spirits. Things have never been great for Black men in America, but the past few years have been especially publicly brutal on a national scale. Henry felt burnt out by all of the images of Black men in media and how they're portrayed, but Phastos felt like something invigorating:

"The thing that really attracted me to this part was that I just think about all the images of Black men out there and how we are portrayed. And what I love the most about Phastos is that one he's an ancestor. All of us are ancestors technically so Phastos predates everything, and had to probably go through all these things which could actually make someone lose faith in humanity very quickly. And I remember when I was coming to this project that I, Brian, had kind of lost faith in humanity. We're just looking at all the things that we've been through and just what the images of Black men were and how we're being portrayed and how we like the power was taken from us like the lack of power or feeling powerful, and what I really loved the most about Phastos is that through all of that him being Eternal him never being able to die, he still chose love..."

There's something deeply powerful about choosing love in the face of hatred and injustice, but there was more to it than that. On top of getting to play such a powerful Black superhero, Henry found that he was joining a cast and crew that celebrated diversity.