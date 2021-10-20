Daily Podcast: History Of Marvel Studios Trivia & Eternals Early Reactions

On the October 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Marvel Studios and Eternals.

Opening Banter: Peter thanks Brad.

In the News:

Brad plugs some news stories to come out of the Marvel Studios book

Brad: Marvel Studios Pushes Back Entire 2022 Slate, Indiana Jones 5 Delayed Almost A Full Year

Brad: ​​The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Blames Captain America For The Snap

Brad (og Lex): Eternals Early Buzz: A Sprawling, Sweeping Superhero Movie Unlike Any Other — Or A Complicated Mess

Also mentioned:

