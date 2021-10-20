The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Blames Captain America For The Snap

While speaking with Inverse about some of the thematic elements of "Candyman," DaCosta nonchalantly mentioned that she blames Captain America (Chris Evans) for The Snap. The filmmaker said:

"Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing. There is a world in which he's a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot's life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There's a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens."

Honestly, DaCosta isn't wrong. After all, in "Avengers: Endgame," the motto that all our heroes stand by as they go back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones and undo The Snap is, "Whatever it takes." But when The Avengers were faced with the prospect of Thanos succeeding the first time, they didn't do whatever it took to stop the villain by sacrificing Vision. Granted, that's because Captain America and the rest of the team thought they could stop him before Vision ultimately had to sacrifice himself in an attempt to keep the Mind Stone from falling into the hands of Thanos.

Speaking of Vision. Is there a chance that maybe it's actually his fault that The Snap happened? I can't help but think about a scene from Marvel's "What If..." animated series that featured Vision, albeit in the form of Ultron in Vision's body. In one of the episodes, Vision easily dispatches with Thanos, who was already wielding all the Infinity Stones except the Mind Stone. When Thanos showed up on a post-apocalyptic plane that Ultron/Vision had already dominated, he simply sliced the Mad Titan in half with the energy beam that emanates from the Mind Stone in his head. Why didn't he do that in "Avengers: Infinity War" instead of desperately trying to have the stone removed from his head by Black Panther's sister Shuri?

There are probably multiple superheroes who could be blamed for not taking advantage of certain key moments to defeat Thanos. Don't forget, it's not until "Avengers: Endgame" that Wanda Maximoff unleashes some impressive power upon Thanos. Maybe she couldn't have done that in "Infinity War" because she wasn't being fueled by the rage of Vision's death at the time, but there's no reason she couldn't have done that after Thanos plucked the Stone from Vision's head.

In the end, this failure had to happen in order for "Avengers: Endgame" to give us the satisfying conclusion to "The Infinity Saga." So it doesn't really matter who's responsible. The real endgame was the friends they made along the way.