Darren Aronofsky Is A Big Fan Of All The Mother! Hate Mail He Got

Instead of being upset by the hate mail, Aronofsky apparently thinks it's great because it meant that he stirred emotions in people. He knew the movie was going to upset some people, but he had no inkling quite how many:

"We were nervous about how controversial it was going to be, but then when you release a movie to the world, and there's so many angry people, you start to wonder, 'Hold on, what did I do? I get some of the best hate mail ever, which is great."

"Mother!" is an allegory for the destruction of the mother Earth, played by Jennifer Lawrence, at the hands of humanity. There's also a bunch of Biblical allegory, including the arrival of Adam and Eve as Man and Woman (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) and later the murder of the infant Christ. It's also an interesting metaphor for any kind of artistic creation and the way it's received by the public, which makes the negative reactions even funnier.

According to Variety, one person didn't like the environmentalism, texting Aronofsky to tell him they were going to do as much destruction to the planet as possible to spite him. Aronofsky welcomes those kinds of reactions, though.

"But also out of that, the type of excitement and passion you get from other people that really connect with the film reminds you why you're doing it," he said.