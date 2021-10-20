Eyes Wide Shut Is Getting A Live Script Reading, And Full Costumes Are Encouraged

The event is partially a way to ramp up hype for "The Beta Test," Cummings and McCabe's new movie coming from IFC Films. The film is a dark satirical thriller about Hollywood power dynamics and our ever-decreasing privacy. "The Beta Test" follows Jordan (Cummings), a Hollywood agent, as he accepts a mysterious invitation for a blindfolded one-night stand despite the fact that he's engaged to be married. When it turns out his secret might be revealed, he starts spiraling into increasingly horrible attempts to hide his infidelity. McCabe also stars in the film, as Jordan's good friend who also just so happens to be named PJ.

"Eyes Wide Shut" is similarly a story about infidelity, anonymous sex, and secrets. While "The Beta Test" is tonally pretty different from Kubrick's languid slow burn, with significantly more humor, there's still enough shared DNA between the two to ensure that this is sure to be a good time.

Tickets for the "Eyes Wide Shut" reading are on sale now on the Film Independent website.

"The Beta Test" will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.