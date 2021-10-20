Eyes Wide Shut Is Getting A Live Script Reading, And Full Costumes Are Encouraged
If you're in the Los Angeles area and are looking for something fun to do the Wednesday before Halloween, we might have the perfect sexy, spooky event for you. IFC Films and Film Independent are presenting a live reading of Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut" with "The Beta Test" directors Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe. The best part? The directors request that the audience all dress in masks and capes, and full costumes are encouraged.
A Spooky Story about a Secret Sex Cult
On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe will direct a live reading of "Eyes Wide Shut," Kubrick's salacious story about a couple who get involved in a sex cult while trying to spice up their marriage. In the film, the pair were played by then real-life spouses Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. It's an indulgent, moody, suspenseful film that fits well with the Halloween season.
Tickets are already on sale for the reading, which will take place at the DGA Theater on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with a 7:30 start time. Tickets are $20 for Film Independent Members with a limit of two tickets per membership, and $35 for the general public. Those attending must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter and wear a mask or face covering at all times.
A Bit About The Beta Test
The event is partially a way to ramp up hype for "The Beta Test," Cummings and McCabe's new movie coming from IFC Films. The film is a dark satirical thriller about Hollywood power dynamics and our ever-decreasing privacy. "The Beta Test" follows Jordan (Cummings), a Hollywood agent, as he accepts a mysterious invitation for a blindfolded one-night stand despite the fact that he's engaged to be married. When it turns out his secret might be revealed, he starts spiraling into increasingly horrible attempts to hide his infidelity. McCabe also stars in the film, as Jordan's good friend who also just so happens to be named PJ.
"Eyes Wide Shut" is similarly a story about infidelity, anonymous sex, and secrets. While "The Beta Test" is tonally pretty different from Kubrick's languid slow burn, with significantly more humor, there's still enough shared DNA between the two to ensure that this is sure to be a good time.
Tickets for the "Eyes Wide Shut" reading are on sale now on the Film Independent website.
"The Beta Test" will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.