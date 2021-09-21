The Beta Test Trailer: An Anonymous Tryst Descends Into Paranoid Chaos

Watch the life of a ruthless Hollywood talent agent slowly unravel after he makes a terrible mistake. Jordan (Jim Cummings) receives a mysterious letter inviting him to don a blindfold and engage in some anonymous sex. Sounds pretty sketchy, no? Most people would burn such a letter or brush it off as a joke, but the soon-to-be married Jordan embraces the offer, unable to turn down its no-strings-attached allure. Poor guy doesn't seem to realize that "no strings attached" is a myth.

The ensuing events see Jordan spiralling into "American Psycho" territory, terrified of the larger implications of his actions and desperate (but unable) to cover his tracks. Like a mix of Jordan Belfort and Patrick Bateman, desperation seems to bring Jordan to very drastic lengths — but the audience probably won't be too torn up about it. Mid-monologue, Jordan tries to assure us, "I'm one of those guys you never have to worry about." Judging by his general personality and the utter madness of the trailer, that won't prove true.

Cummings was the writer, director and star behind "Thunder Road," the microbudget indie that won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival, as well as the 2020 horror-comedy "The Wolf of Snow Hollow." This time around Cummings shared writing and directing duties with his longtime collaborator, PJ McCabe, who also stars in "The Beta Test" as Jordan's friend, PJ.

"The Beta Test" has been making its way through the festival circuit, including its March 2021 premiere at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival and a later appearance at the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film festival. Before its official wide release, "The Beta Test" will also play this month at Fantastic Fest — so be on the lookout for more /Film coverage on the psychological thriller.

"The Beta Test" is slated for release on November 5, 2021. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Shortly before his wedding, ruthless talent agent Jordan (Jim Cummings) receives a mysterious envelope offering no-strings-attached sex with a stranger in a hotel room. Initially amused, then intrigued, he becomes obsessed by the idea of a secret erotic adventure and impulsively accepts. But will he regret his choices when his meticulous, superficial world threatens to collapse under the weight of his burgeoning lies?