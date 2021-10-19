Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Pitched Marvel's Kevin Feige With A William Blake Poem

Marvel fans looking for clues into Zhao's inspiration for "The Eternals" might want to pore over the poem, but she didn't reveal exactly which Blake poem she used. Using my handy-dandy English degree and the power of Al Gore's internet, I narrowed it down to Blake's poem "Auguries of Innocence," published from one of Blake's notebooks posthumously. The poem tries to explain the incredible nature of the cosmos, which can be as simple as a grain of sand or as complex as an entire universe.

The opening lines of the poem read:

To see a World in a Grain of Sand And a Heaven in a Wild Flower Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand And Eternity in an hour A Robin Red breast in a Cage Puts all Heaven in a Rage

The movie is called "Eternals," and the greatest powers in the Marvel Universe are contained within the Infinity Stones, which can definitely be held in the palm of your hand... I'm going to say this is it. You can read the rest of the poem online at the Poetry Foundation.

"Eternals" hits theaters on November 5, 2021.