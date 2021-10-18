This Spoiler-Y Halloween Kills Trivia Is Probably The Greatest Thing You'll Read Today

In "Halloween Kills," Michael McDonald plays a character named Little John who is one of the current homeowners of the original home of Michael Myers. Now that he's out and ready for vengeance, the unfortunate homeowner and his partner Big John are an immediate target. Both Johns are unfortunately killed by Michael Myers, but what makes the death so interesting, is that with Michael McDonald dying at the hands of Michael Myers, this makes him the first person to be killed by both The Shape ... and actor Mike Myers.

OK this bit of trivia is a spoiler but it's too goddamn funny not to share. Just don't read the information in this photo if you haven't seen Halloween Kills, it's pretty simple. If you looked at the pic first without this introductory context, that's on you, not me. pic.twitter.com/mWDzi779r1 — Brian "Horror" Collins (@BrianWCollins) October 18, 2021

The Michael Myers/Mike Myers confusion has been played for laughs for a while, including one of the best moments of Edgar Wright's "Baby Driver" when a criminal told his crew to show up in "Michael Myers Masks" only for them all to show up in Austin Powers costume masks.

Michael McDonald has been working as a comedic actor for decades including starring as one of the most prominent cast members of "MadTV." He's also responsible for one of the most memorable moments of "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." As Austin Powers drives a steamroller toward one of Dr. Evil's Henchmen (played by Michael McDonald), he is given plenty of time to get out of the way but instead hilariously stands in the direct path of death and just screams at the top of his lungs before eventually being turned into a human tube of toothpaste.

Congratulations on being killed on screen by both Michael Myers and Mike Myers, Michael McDonald. You're provided movie dorks everywhere with our new favorite pop culture fact to drop during parties.