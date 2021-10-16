The Batman Featurette Shakes The Caped Crusader To His Core

As we can see, both director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson, who is our new Bruce Wayne/Batman, discuss a lot about what makes this new movie different from previous iterations. We also get comprehensive looks at the movie's various villains, such as Penguin and Catwoman, as well as glimpses of Paul Dano's Riddler, who is the main Baddie. Pattinson has the following to say in the video:

"The first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different from anything we had seen in the Batman movies before."

As for Reeves, he explained that this is not going to be an origin story once again, though it will be a way to look at the crime fighter's early years as Gotham City's Caped Crusader.

"I felt that we had seen lots of origin stories. We had seen things go further and further into fantasy. And I thought, well, one place we haven't been is grounding it the way that 'Year One' does. To come right into a young Batman. Not be an origin tale, but refer to his origins and shake him to his core."