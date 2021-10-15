Halloween Kills Has Almost No Deleted Scenes Because David Gordon Green Hates Wasting Money [Exclusive]

According to Blum, "Halloween Kills" is an example of how Blumhouse Productions doesn't tend to have a lot of deleted scenes. "Like animation, we try and do the cutting before we start shooting," he explained. "I try and never shoot a script that's over a hundred pages for that reason."

That being said, Green has also recently shared that he has an extended alternative ending to "Halloween Kills" that will be in the Blu-Ray version of the film. "This is the director's cut through and through, but there's an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted," Green said. "We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we're going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn't feel authentic to where we're going to go."

Although Green removed this scene, he still thinks it's "pretty brilliant," and I imagine "Halloween" fans will think so too. We can all judge for ourselves when the Blu-Ray version comes out.

In the meantime, however, the barely-changed "Halloween Kills" premieres in theaters October 15, 2021.