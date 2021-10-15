Halloween Kills Has Almost No Deleted Scenes Because David Gordon Green Hates Wasting Money [Exclusive]
"Halloween Kills" is finally making it way to theaters after a Covid-induced delay, and director David Gordon Green along with producer Jason Blum are ready for folks to see it.
In an interview with /Film's Jack Giroux, Blum shared that the film didn't change too much from when it was originally supposed to premiere in October 2020.
"I think we got to spend a little more time with it, but the movie that you saw existed 12 months ago. It hasn't changed from when we were going to release it last year."
Other movies delayed due to the pandemic didn't necessarily keep things as-is. "The Green Knight," for example, got a significant recut when it was delayed due to Covid. It looks like the team behind "Halloween Kills," however, was confident in the initial version. The production was so confident, in fact, that they also didn't leave much on the cutting room floor. "I doubt there was much," Blum said, adding:
"I mean, one of the great things about working with someone like David, who's got so much experience, is he's loath to waste money. Wasting money means shooting things that don't wind up in the movie. I would say his ratio of what you shoot to winding up in the movie is very high."
Nothing's Changed ... But There's An Alternate Blu-Ray Ending
According to Blum, "Halloween Kills" is an example of how Blumhouse Productions doesn't tend to have a lot of deleted scenes. "Like animation, we try and do the cutting before we start shooting," he explained. "I try and never shoot a script that's over a hundred pages for that reason."
That being said, Green has also recently shared that he has an extended alternative ending to "Halloween Kills" that will be in the Blu-Ray version of the film. "This is the director's cut through and through, but there's an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted," Green said. "We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we're going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn't feel authentic to where we're going to go."
Although Green removed this scene, he still thinks it's "pretty brilliant," and I imagine "Halloween" fans will think so too. We can all judge for ourselves when the Blu-Ray version comes out.
In the meantime, however, the barely-changed "Halloween Kills" premieres in theaters October 15, 2021.