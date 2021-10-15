Halloween Kills Producer Jason Blum On Why Sequels Are Difficult [Interview]

Obviously, you have a lot of experience making sequels, what's usually the trickiest part of making them?

It's always the same, which is to make it relate to the first movie enough that people don't feel like it's... It merits the two in the name, right? But also, to make it original enough that it doesn't feel like you're retreading or repeating the first movie. I think people often make mistakes with sequels when they think, "Well, the first movie works. Let's just do more of what we did on the first movie." And that's always when fans are let down. You've got to, kind of, do both. I think David has kind of walked that line so well, with both movies. I should say, in fact, with all three movies. Because the first movie had to do that too. The first movie is also, technically, a sequel. So he had to kind of walk that line three times. I just think he did it elegantly.

Would you say the next one will have a slightly different tone then, too?

Yeah, I think that's true. I think the second movie is tonally a little bit different than the first and I think the third is tonally a little bit different than the second. It is risky to do, but if you can pull it off, it's great.

You and David, at one point, considered shooting two of these back to back. But then you realized that's crazy. When did you both realize it was a crazy idea?

We did. We were going to shoot two to three, back to back. You have to ask David to confirm this, but I think the real issue was, we didn't want to do that unless we were madly in love with both scripts. David felt like he wanted to work more on the third script and wasn't ready to do that. So we broke it back up into one at a time, which I'm happy about. You don't want to do that unless you're feeling both scripts are perfect. I think the third movie will be better because we waited.

You usually don't visit sets unless something is going wrong.

That's true.

"Halloween Kills," though, being the big franchise that it is, do you visit the set more?

In fact, the opposite. With David, he's so capable. I try and be where I'm having the most impact on the company, on the movies, on the shows. If I'm super active on set, I haven't done my job very well. Meaning, the people who work for me are not doing something right. Or the director I've chosen is not doing a terrific job. Hopefully, I've made all the right choices, so I don't have to spend so much time on set. And that's not true on every movie, but on "Halloween" it was. And so, I don't.