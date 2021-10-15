Star Wars Bits: Galaxy Of Creatures, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, War Of The Bounty Hunters, And More!

StarWars.com recently announced "Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures," an all-new series of animated shorts, with the first two episodes available now on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and StarWarsKids.com. The series follows the adventurous and inquisitive droid SF-R3 ("Aree"), a member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts, as he travels the galaxy and studies creatures big and small.

Watch the trailer above, and the first episodes on porgs and banthas now! "Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures" will have a 12-episode run, with two new episodes released every Thursday.

Mattel

Also, Mattel Plush is bringing the wildlife of "Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures" to fans with a line of Stitchlings™ plush toys "with artistically designed details, a mixture of soft materials, and sounds when squeezed." This assortment, featuring banthas, blurggs, Kowakian monkey-lizards, mynocks, porgs, rancors, and tauntauns, is currently available for pre-order only at Target.