A Quiet Place Star Millicent Simmonds Will Play Helen Keller In New Biopic

Millicent Simmonds, the breakout star of "Wonderstruck" and "A Quiet Place," will play Helen Keller opposite Rachel Brosnahan in "Helen & Teacher." Wash Westmoreland, the director of "Still Alice" and Netflix's "Earthquake Bird," will helm the upcoming film about the famed author, educator, and disability rights advocate.

Keller lost her sight and hearing when she was a toddler and spent years after that communicating with home signs, a system of improvised gestures that often take the place of sign language in children who are living in a relative vacuum apart from the Deaf community. When she was 7 years old she met Anne Sullivan, who became her teacher. Brosnahan will play Sullivan, described by The Hollywood Reporter as Keller's "committed yet controlling translator and companion" in "Helen & Teacher."

According to THR, Simmonds is actually related to Keller, being a distant cousin of hers. Simmonds herself is also one of a growing number of actors like Lauren Ridloff ("Eternals") who are bringing increased visibility to deaf performers in Hollywood.

The screenplay for "Helen & Teacher" comes from Westmoreland and Laetitia Mikles, who reportedly wrote it in consultation with the Helen Keller National Center for Youth and Adults. The story is said to be "set during the early 1900s, following Keller's tumultuous time at Radcliffe College of Harvard University, when her rapidly expanding worldview and sexual awakening brings her into direct conflict with the more conservative Sullivan."