IATSE Sets Strike Date, Which Could Shut Down Film And TV Production Nationwide

The IATSE is, in essence, everyone who works on a film set that isn't a director, actor, screenwriter, producer, or teamster. That being the case, it's easy to understand why a strike would be downright catastrophic for productions. The strike was recently authorized with a stunning 98.7 percent approval from the union members, with 90 percent voter turnout.

This all ties into what was once called new media, namely streaming services, and working conditions that were considered acceptable before those companies became the dominant force in Hollywood. The union is asking for better pay, better hours, and safer working conditions. Specifically, they want a 10-hour turnaround between shifts for all workers, in addition to a 54-hour turnaround on weekends. They are also requesting an increased meal penalty, which is a way to try and get productions to actually stop for lunch.

Negotiations with AMPTP, a major group representing the largest film and TV producers in the country, have been ongoing. However, as evidenced by Loeb's comments, the urgency is not there. If a deal can't be reached in the next handful of days, we could be seeing the biggest strike in Hollywood since the writer's strike in 2008, though this has the potential to be more wide-reaching, as the IATSE is a whole lot more than just writers.

