Daily Podcast: IATSE Strike Authorization Explained & What It Could Mean For Hollywood
On the October 4, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta discusses the IATSE strike authorization vote and what it means for the film and tv industry.
Eric: The Possible IATSE Strike Explained, And Why Movie Fans Should Care
Vanessa: IATSE Members Vote To Authorize Strike — Here's What That Means For The Film Industry
