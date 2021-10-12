Kumail Nanjiani On Acting In A Star Wars TV Show: 'It's F*cking Obi-Wan'

Kumail Nanjiani will be joining one of the largest IPs out there — the Marvel Cinematic Universe — when Chloé Zhao's "Eternals" premieres next month. The MCU isn't the only major IP, however, that Nanjiani will be part of in the near future.

The comedian is also playing a major role in the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," a "Star Wars" show where Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan for the first time since 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith."

For Nanjiani, meeting McGregor and then acting against him when he was playing Obi-Wan was an especially memorable experience. Here's what he told Rolling Stone about it:

I had this moment. I'd heard Ewan [McGregor] was supernice. And then we got to know each other a little bit, just hanging out and talking. Then there was this weird moment where I'm talking to Ewan and they yell "Action," and he'd started talking to me, and I was like, "Oh, I'm talking to Obi-Wan right now. This is not Ewan McGregor. This is Obi-Wan Kenobi that I'm talking to." My character is supposed to be a little bit intimidated by him, and I was a little bit intimidated. You know, it's f*cking Obi-Wan, what are you gonna do?