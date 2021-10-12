The Final Shot Of The Many Saints Of Newark Was A Reshoot Filmed Against A Green Screen [Exclusive]

"The Many Saints of Newark," the "Sopranos" prequel movie that's earned mostly mixed reviews (I liked it!), is currently streaming on HBO Max, and it's been there for a few weeks. With that in mind, I think anyone who wanted to see the movie likely watched it already, right? Still, I guess to be safe, I should tell you right here that there are spoilers in this story, so take caution.

Okay, now that we've got that out of the way, let's talk about the final scene of "The Many Saints of Newark." The film follows a young Tony Soprano as he's mentored by his mobster uncle Dickie Moltisanti, and it ends with Dickie being murdered. That won't surprise "Sopranos" fans, since Dickie's murder was already mentioned on the show. But now we get to see how it happened, and we also get one final scene where Tony, attending Dickie's wake, imagines the dead man reaching his hand up so he and Tony can share a pinky swear – something they did once when Tony was younger. The implication is that this is the moment Tony truly decided to go into the criminal lifestyle to follow in Dickie's footsteps, something he wasn't entirely sure about throughout the course of the film. It's a pretty big scene, and it almost didn't happen. On top of that, it was shot entirely in front of a green screen, although you'd never know it while watching. /Film writer Jack Giroux interviewed "Many Saints" cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau and got the details.