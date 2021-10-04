The Opening Scene Of The Many Saints Of Newark Was Added In Reshoots

Spoilers for "The Many Saints of Newark" and "The Sopranos" follow.

The new "Sopranos" prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark" is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max (and I really liked it!). The film opens with something of a big spoiler if you've yet to finish "The Sopranos" – we move through a graveyard until we come upon the grave of Christopher Moltisanti, son of main "Many Saints" character Dickie Moltisanti.

It's a neat little sequence that sets the doomed tone for the film – as the camera passes one tombstone after another we hear the ghosts of the people within those graves talking to seemingly no one, narrating their own stories. The same is true when we get to Christopher's grave, as "Sopranos" actor Michael Imperioli provides us with some voice over work for his deceased character.

Believe it or not, even though this is the very first thing we see in the movie, this opening wasn't originally in "The Many Saints of Newark." Instead, director Alan Taylor revealed to /Film that this was a moment added during reshoots of the film, and didn't come together until almost the very last minute. And the same goes for one of the film's final scenes, too.