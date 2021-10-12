Star Trek: Prodigy Adds Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, Daveed Diggs To Voice Cast

"Star Trek: Prodigy" looks ready to open up the "Trek" franchise to the next generation of fans, focusing on a ragtag crew of teenage aliens who stumble upon the remains of a derelict Starfleet ship. The clever premise allows the in-universe characters to learn about the inner workings of Starfleet at the same time that newfound viewers to the series do, which should make this a neat jumping-off point for new fans of a certain age. But the kid-centric trappings doesn't preclude the appearance of older and more well-established characters, many of whom will be voiced by big names to match.

Comic Book reports that Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place," "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," "She-Hulk"), Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Blindspotting," "Snowpiercer"), and Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld," "Pretty Woman," "Curb Your Enthusiasm") have all joined the season 1 cast in recurring roles. Jamil will voice a character named Ensign Asencia, Diggs will portray Commander Tysess, and Alexander will voice Doctor Noum.

Additionally, "Star Trek: Voyager" alum Robert Beltran will also be reprising his role in "Prodigy" as Chakotay, who has become a Starfleet captain in the time since he appeared in "Voyager" as Captain Janeway's first officer. We previously reported on Kate Mulgrew's return as Janeway during last year's New York Comic-Con and have since learned that Michael Giacchino would also be returning to craft the main theme of the show's title sequence. The series is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman ("Trollhunters," "Ninjago").

"Star Trek: Prodigy" flies exclusively to Paramount+ on October 28, 2021 with its one-hour series premiere.