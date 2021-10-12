The Retreat Will Star The Crown Breakout Emma Corrin

"Nine Perfect Strangers" isn't the only recent show we've seen set in a wellness retreat. There was also "The White Lotus," which was supposed to be a limited series, not unlike "The Retreat," but which enjoyed such success that HBO renewed it for a second season in August. "The Retreat" would at least appear to have a unique location going for it; FX Networks chairman John Landgraf said that it would take place in "an ultra luxury hotel adjacent to a glacier in a very forbidding northern place."

The rest of the logline for "The Retreat" teases a show that "puts a new spin on the classic whodunit," as "one of the other guests is found dead" and "Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life."

As for "The Crown," it's jumping ahead in time in season 5 and bringing in Elizabeth Debicki ("Widows," "Tenet") as the new Princess Diana. So that's why Corrin is suddenly free to go on this "Retreat." My only question is: will there be electric eels like in "A Cure for Wellness," and if so, will they be telepathic like the octopus in "The OA: Part II?"

At the rate things are going right now, we may soon need to devise a cure for TV shows set in wellness retreats.

We'll keep you posted on "The Retreat."