Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Hopes The New Movie 'Sets The Table' For More Sequels

The Hollywood Reporter recounted the panel discussion and leads with the big quote, from director Jason Reitman:

"We wanted to make a movie that opened the universe to all kinds of stories. I want to see Ghostbusters movies from all of my favorite directors and I hope this movie sets the table for them."

I mean, it shouldn't be all that surprising that a big franchise wants to pump out more movies, but it is nice to see that one of the aims of this new film is to keep "Ghostbusters" viable for years to come. What's specifically exciting to me about this quote is that it feels like all avenues are possible.

Having not seen the movie yet, I'm taking this to mean that paranormal events have either become the norm or something happens in the movie that makes ghostbusting in all shapes and forms a necessity.

It seems to me that the world created by this series can go in just about any direction, following any combination of lead players in any location on the globe. America doesn't have a monopoly on spooky stuff, it should be noted. As long as it's fun, quasi-family friendly, and holds the potential for a Bill Murray cameo then it'll be "Ghostbusters."