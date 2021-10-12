Anthony Hopkins Joins The Father Sequel The Son

"The Father" cinematic universe has arrived. After nabbing the Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay and making everyone you know cry about the unforgiving march of time, director Florian Zeller and iconic actor/cat man Anthony Hopkins are back at it again!

Hopkins has officially teamed up with Zeller for his second film "The Son" and we're all holding our breaths, waiting to see what horrible aspect of aging will be converted into tears on your face next. You can file this baby directly under "films I never thought would get a sequel and yet here we are, why is this happening? Is it for money reasons?"

And maybe it is for money reasons, but the drive behind "The Son" seems to be Zeller's working relationship Hopkins. In a press statement quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, Zeller lays it all out, saying, "After our journey on 'The Father,' I couldn't make another film without Anthony ... He was the first one to read 'The Son's' script, as one of its characters was written especially for him. Having him by our side to tell this new story has been an honor, a profound joy and very emotional."