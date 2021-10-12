Martha Plimpton Says Fran Kranz's Drama Mass Is The Kind Of Movie Every Actor Hopes To Make [Interview]

This interview has been edited for content and clarity.



All right, so I first saw "Mass" back at Sundance in January as part of the virtual festival, and it absolutely floored me. I couldn't wait to watch it again just to have that experience again before speaking with you. To start with, I just wanted to find out how you cam to be involved with the movie.

Martha Plimpton: Well, my agent is friends with Fran, although he doesn't represent him. He had this script, and he said, "Take a look at the script and tell me what you think, if you'd like to be a part of it. It's got no budget, and it's going to shoot for two weeks.

I didn't know Fran as an actor, I'm ashamed to say. I didn't know his work. So I had no expectations either way. But when I read it, I read it all the way through, which is pretty unusual for me. I was just really taken aback by it, and it really knocked my socks off. So when I met Fran, it was just a conversation to meet him and talk with one another, and I liked him immediately. I was really taken with his sincerity and his kindness, and I could see that he knew exactly what he wanted to do with this film. I didn't feel at all that he was vague or in any way confused. He was very sure-footed about what he wanted to do. So I thought, "Well, yeah. Let's do this." That's how I came to be part of it.

Being unfamiliar with Fran's work as an actor and knowing that he was a first time writer/director, was there any hesitation or concern, especially with such heavy material as a subject matter?

I'll tell you why there wasn't. Because the script was so damn good. There was nothing in the script that I felt hit a wrong note or felt out of place. As I say, I read it all in one sitting. The reason why that's rare for me is because that's just not often the case. There's usually something in there that needs to be worked out or rearranged or somehow made clearer. That's natural. There's nothing wrong with that. But in this case, it just felt utterly there. All there. I felt that, obviously, since Fran had written it, he clearly had this mind that could produce this screenplay. I didn't see how he could possibly screw it up, you know?

When I came to understand that Reed was already going to do it — it had always been intended for Reed to play that role, it was written for him, I believe. Reed is just a brilliant, incredible actor. So I knew that Fran had good taste. When I spoke with him, he just seemed to really understand what he wanted and how he wanted to do it. I had said to him, when we met, that I felt that the only way to do this would be to rehearse it like a play. Not that it is like a play. I don't feel it is like a play at all. I think that does it a disservice. I think that the film is really cinematic. In fact, it's one of the most cinematic films I've ever seen. It has a momentum and an innate, organic momentum to it that I think it's really quite impressive. So I wasn't worried. I knew that he was going to put together a cast of people who would come up to the mark for him.